Fantasy Football 2022: Buying or Selling Week 4 Standout Performances

2 of 6

Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions reacts before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on October 02, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions went into Week 4 with a slew of their top contributors sidelined or limited with injuries, including No. 1 wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and top running back D'Andre Swift. The Lions still managed to keep their offense red-hot by putting up 45 points in a barnburner with the Seattle Seahawks.

One of the main reasons Detroit was so competitive was the play of running back Jamaal Williams, who shone in a feature role with Swift sidelined.

Williams finished Week 4 with 23.9 fantasy points after he rushed 19 times for 108 yards and two scores and added one reception for one yard.

It was the second consecutive week in which Williams scored a pair of rushing touchdowns. With Swift banged up against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, Williams posted a season-high 24.7 fantasy points.

While the 27-year-old is clearly earning a full-time role as the short-yardage and goal-line back because of his incredible production in those situations, he’s likely going to take a large step back upon Swift’s return.

Prior to going down with shoulder and ankle injuries against the Vikings, Swift had been fantasy's No. 3-scoring running back in PPR leagues between Weeks 1 and 2. Williams was no slouch either, but his 23.0 points over the first two weeks were only the 25th-most in the league.

Managers who have been relying on Williams over these last couple of games may want to consider dealing him while his value is sky-high. Even if he doesn't play in Week 5, Swift will likely be back in the lineup in time for a Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (Detroit has a Week 6 bye). Williams will come back to earth in his usual backup role.

Selling that Jamaal Williams will continue to have a starring role in Detroit's offense.