Bucs' Tom Brady Says Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has 'Got a Great Career Ahead of Him'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

As Tom Brady's legendary career winds down, he got a front-row seat for Patrick Mahomes at the apex of his powers Sunday night.

Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns against an interception to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Brady's Buccaneers, earning plaudits from the future Hall of Famer in the process.

"I like Patrick a lot. Had a chance to be around him a little bit and obviously think he's a great player," Brady said after the game. "He's doing a great job for that team, and he's got a great career ahead of him. I'm always here to help anybody that I can. Anyone who is looking for advice. I've certainly seen a lot in the game, and I'm always happy to pass on information to others to hopefully see those guys maximize their potential."

Mahomes broke out a little bit of everything in the Super Bowl LV rematch, including a jaw-dropping flip-pass touchdown to Clyde-Edwards Helaire in the second quarter:

The victory won't completely atone for Mahomes' disappointing performance in the Super Bowl two years ago but likely provided some small measure of revenge. He was able to carve up Todd Bowles' defense with a series of well-thrown passes underneath to Travis Kelce and did not make a mistake until a garbage-time interception.

Brady threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns in his best passing performance of the season, but he found himself playing a game of desperate catchup and was never within single digits after the first quarter.

"You want to not like Tom, but he's just like the best guy," Mahomes told NBC's Maria Taylor prior to the game. "So, it's hard; it's hard to not like him. But to be able to play in golf tournaments, and him give me kind of advice and stuff like that. I mean, he's the GOAT. You want to learn from the best, and it's really cool to have that relationship with him."