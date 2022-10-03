Tom Brady, Buccaneers Fall to Chiefs as Tampa Bay's Defense Called Out by NFL Twitter

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady had a strong performance in Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it all meant nothing after a disappointing showing from the Tampa Bay defense.

The Buccaneers suffered a 41-31 loss on Sunday Night Football as the Chiefs offense looked like a well-oiled machine. Brady finished with 385 yards and three touchdowns on 39-of-52 passing, but it wasn't enough to help Tampa Bay avoid its second straight loss.

Entering Sunday night's game, the Bucs were known for their strong defense. The team allowed an average of just 9.0 points through the first three weeks of the season; Kansas City surpassed that number in the first quarter.

It was surprising to see the Todd Bowles-coached defense struggle so much. Tampa Bay looked overmatched for much of the game as Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes toyed with the defense on multiple occasions. The Bucs also had trouble stopping the run, surrendering 189 yards and two scores on the ground.

NFL Twitter was not happy with the Buccaneers' defensive performance Sunday night and ripped the team's effort against Kansas City.

The Bucs entered the year with aspirations of competing for a trip to the Super Bowl. There's a chance that Sunday night's game is an anomaly, but it was still a concerning performance. It could indicate that Tampa Bay can't hang with the elite teams in the NFL.

While the loss is disappointing, it gives the Bucs a chance to reevaluate themselves as they enter the second quarter of the regular season. Tampa Bay (2-2) will look to end its two-game skid next week when they host the Atlanta Falcons (2-2).