    Tom Brady, Buccaneers Fall to Chiefs as Tampa Bay's Defense Called Out by NFL Twitter

    Doric SamOctober 3, 2022

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady had a strong performance in Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it all meant nothing after a disappointing showing from the Tampa Bay defense.

    The Buccaneers suffered a 41-31 loss on Sunday Night Football as the Chiefs offense looked like a well-oiled machine. Brady finished with 385 yards and three touchdowns on 39-of-52 passing, but it wasn't enough to help Tampa Bay avoid its second straight loss.

    Entering Sunday night's game, the Bucs were known for their strong defense. The team allowed an average of just 9.0 points through the first three weeks of the season; Kansas City surpassed that number in the first quarter.

    It was surprising to see the Todd Bowles-coached defense struggle so much. Tampa Bay looked overmatched for much of the game as Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes toyed with the defense on multiple occasions. The Bucs also had trouble stopping the run, surrendering 189 yards and two scores on the ground.

    NFL Twitter was not happy with the Buccaneers' defensive performance Sunday night and ripped the team's effort against Kansas City.

    The Pewter Plank @ThePewterPlank

    Alright, the “best defense in the NFL” narrative has died. The Chiefs might get to 50.

    Booger @ESPNBooger

    The Bucs defense thinks they can flip a switch and a lot of the times they can but this game has a way of humbling the best of us when u don’t play it the right way

    Pete Sweeney @pgsween

    The Chiefs are making a Bucs defense who has looked very good look very bad

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    The Bucs defense had allowed 27 points total through their 1st 3 games. <br><br>Tonight, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs have put up 28 points in just the 1st half.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    41 points is the most given up by the Buccaneers over the past 3 seasons <a href="https://t.co/DvetfEHHj8">pic.twitter.com/DvetfEHHj8</a>

    FantasyPros @FantasyPros

    The Chiefs have clinically dismantled the Bucs defense tonight.

    Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft

    Bucs defense is so unimaginably bad in this game, that First down sacks don’t even slow the Chiefs down.

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Bucs defense tryna stop Mahomes <a href="https://t.co/IOx0mgVjnn">pic.twitter.com/IOx0mgVjnn</a>

    Jeff Rosen @jeff_rosen88

    The Buccaneers came in here with a very highly respected defense and through game-planning and execution and of course Mahomes, the Chiefs have made them look silly. Second half is gonna be time to prove it.

    trey wingo @wingoz

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> are shredding the <a href="https://twitter.com/Buccaneers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buccaneers</a> defense

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Kansas City saying this Bucs defense is chopped liver ?

    nick wright @getnickwright

    I know since it’s the Chiefs some folks will try to find a way to downplay this, but they shouldn’t. <br><br>This Bucs defense was (rightly) being called the best in the entire league. <br><br>It they were allowing 9 PPG. Hadn’t allowed more than 14 all year. <br><br>KC has hung 41 on them.

    Evan Closky @ECloskyWTSP

    41 points is the most given up by a Bucs defense since Todd Bowles has been here. Have to go to Week 9 in 2018 for the last time a Tampa Bay defense got pasted like this. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a>

    Caesars Sportsbook @CaesarsSports

    Bucs defense tonight: <a href="https://t.co/OO45DdbNMN">pic.twitter.com/OO45DdbNMN</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Pat Mahomes vs. the Bucs defense: <a href="https://t.co/VDAsUQyCKg">pic.twitter.com/VDAsUQyCKg</a>

    PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA

    The Buccaneers defense trying to stop Mahomes <a href="https://t.co/qDazEErzEn">pic.twitter.com/qDazEErzEn</a>

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    Now, they’ll say the Bucs defense is overrated instead of giving the Chiefs offense credit. We know how it goes. Rinse and repeat 🥱. <a href="https://t.co/LIuvnXWFLv">https://t.co/LIuvnXWFLv</a>

    Brent⚜️🦤🌊🏈 @BrentNOLA_

    Buccaneers defense today <a href="https://t.co/p3hLTLamoU">pic.twitter.com/p3hLTLamoU</a>

    The Bucs entered the year with aspirations of competing for a trip to the Super Bowl. There's a chance that Sunday night's game is an anomaly, but it was still a concerning performance. It could indicate that Tampa Bay can't hang with the elite teams in the NFL.

    While the loss is disappointing, it gives the Bucs a chance to reevaluate themselves as they enter the second quarter of the regular season. Tampa Bay (2-2) will look to end its two-game skid next week when they host the Atlanta Falcons (2-2).

