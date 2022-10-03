Chiefs' Travis Kelce Passes Rob Gronkowski for 5th-Most Receiving Yards by TE

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is well on his way to becoming one of the best to ever play the position, and he continued his ascent up the record books on Sunday.

After making a catch in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kelce moved past Rob Gronkowski for the fifth-most career receiving yards by a tight end:

Kelce set the mark for most single-season receiving yards by a tight end with 1,416 in 2020. His six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons are also the most by a player at his position.

At 32 years old, Kelce's best days could still be ahead of him.