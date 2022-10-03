Report: Broncos' Javonte Williams Feared to Have Serious Injury; Gregory to Have MRI

AP Photo/David Becker

The Denver Broncos may have suffered significant losses on both sides of the ball on Sunday.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold reports that running back Javonte Williams and defensive end Randy Gregory are set to undergo MRIs on Monday morning after suffering knee injuries in Sunday's loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. Legwold added that Williams was seen leaving the locker room on crutches.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Williams is feared to have suffered a "serious knee injury" and there is "not a lot of optimism" regarding the situation.

Williams suffered his injury on the first play of the second half. He stayed down on the field after a one-yard rush, and trainers helped him to the sideline to examine him in the medical tent. Gregory also was injured in the second half and didn't return to the game.

Williams was visibly unable to put his full weight on his right leg as he made his way off the field. The second-year speedster was then carted back to the locker room. He had 28 yards on 10 carries at the time of his exit.

A second-round pick in the 2021 draft, Williams entered Sunday's game as Denver's leading rusher with 37 carries for 176 yards, though he hadn't reached the end zone. He was also second on the team through the first three weeks with 15 receptions.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson finished as the team's leading rusher in Sunday's loss with 29 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Veteran Melvin Gordon III, who usually shares carries with Williams, only had three touches for eight yards after coughing up a fumble in the second quarter that was returned 68 yards for a touchdown.

Fifth-year running back Mike Boone was given carries for the first time this season and finished with 20 yards on three rushes.

It will be interesting to see how Denver handles its running back situation if Williams is forced to miss time. The Broncos will have a quick turnaround, as they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.