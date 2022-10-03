Aaron Rodgers Praised by Kevin Durant, Twitter for GW Drive as Packers Beat Patriots

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers defeated the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday at Lambeau Field for their third win of the season, and it was anything but easy for Matt LaFleur's team.

Green Bay entered halftime down 10-7 after an abysmal first half by Rodgers, who completed 4-of-11 passes for 44 yards and a pick-six through the first two quarters.

However, the reigning MVP turned things around in the second half and in overtime, finishing the game having completed 21-of-35 passes for 251 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Rodgers also led a 12 play, 77-yard drive on Green Bay's second possession in overtime to get kicker Mason Crosby lined up for a game-winning 31-yard field goal, and he was praised for balling out when it mattered most.

Rodgers is no stranger to coming in clutch, but Sunday's game was probably a little too close for comfort for Packers fans, especially considering the Patriots were relying on third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe for most of the game.

The Packers moved to 3-1 on the season with the win. They will face the New York Giants next weekend in England.