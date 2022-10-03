X

    Aaron Rodgers Praised by Kevin Durant, Twitter for GW Drive as Packers Beat Patriots

    Erin WalshOctober 3, 2022

    The Green Bay Packers defeated the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday at Lambeau Field for their third win of the season, and it was anything but easy for Matt LaFleur's team.

    Green Bay entered halftime down 10-7 after an abysmal first half by Rodgers, who completed 4-of-11 passes for 44 yards and a pick-six through the first two quarters.

    However, the reigning MVP turned things around in the second half and in overtime, finishing the game having completed 21-of-35 passes for 251 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

    Rodgers also led a 12 play, 77-yard drive on Green Bay's second possession in overtime to get kicker Mason Crosby lined up for a game-winning 31-yard field goal, and he was praised for balling out when it mattered most.

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    Good shit 12..

    jkirk’ @JaylenKirkland

    Aaron Rodgers so elite man.

    𝖏✪𝖊 @ayodascrazy

    Aaron Rodgers is him still idc

    Kevin 🇵🇪 @KevBriceno

    Aaron Rodgers mvp award

    Burrrandon❄️ @Stay1OTD

    Aaron rodgers had 38 yards in the first half and 220 in the second. I forgot hes a miracle maker

    Brice Odel @datdude_brice43

    And that’s why you don’t give the ball to Aaron Rodgers a second time.

    Connie Carberg @ConnieScouts

    Beautiful job Aaron Rodgers in OT to beat Patriots - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> have a better record after 4 games than Pats! When has that happened?

    RANDY x UNDISPUTED @RJUndisputed

    AARON RODGERS THE GOAT 😮‍💨

    Big nay 🫶🏾 . @fineassnayy

    Aaron Rodgers the mfn GOAT 🐐🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🏾

    LaSha 🐘💙 @iamluhhshayy

    🗣️🗣️ AARON RODGERS FOR MVP<br><br>Ima Yell This Until He Retires Idc Idc 😂😭

    Rodgers is no stranger to coming in clutch, but Sunday's game was probably a little too close for comfort for Packers fans, especially considering the Patriots were relying on third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe for most of the game.

    The Packers moved to 3-1 on the season with the win. They will face the New York Giants next weekend in England.

