    Josh Jacobs Lauded by Twitter for Dominant Game as Raiders Earn 1st Win vs. Broncos

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2022

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Raiders earned their first win of the 2022 NFL season, but it wasn't pretty, as they defeated the Denver Broncos 32-23 on Sunday.

    Head coach Josh McDaniels put the offense on Josh Jacobs' back, and the 2020 Pro Bowler went for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

    It certainly wasn't the week to be facing off with Jacobs in your fantasy football league.

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Josh Jacobs today <a href="https://t.co/Xl3VTHf9DD">pic.twitter.com/Xl3VTHf9DD</a>

    Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN

    "You can't coach heart, and you can't coach desire." - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> radio announcer <a href="https://twitter.com/LKennedy72?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LKennedy72</a>, on <a href="https://twitter.com/iAM_JoshJacobs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iAM_JoshJacobs</a> TD run...

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Josh Jacobs has 134 yards and 2 TD runs. Last time <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> player ran for 130+ w/ 2+ TDs came when Darren McFadden had 171 yards and 2 TDs vs Jets 9/25/11

    Chris Harris @ChrisHarrisJr

    Josh Jacobs is a problem <a href="https://twitter.com/iAM_JoshJacobs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iAM_JoshJacobs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TulsaBoy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TulsaBoy</a>

    Dan Hanzus @DanHanzus

    Josh Jacobs has looked very much like a first-round stud today. Didn't see that coming.

    Romi Bean @Romi_Bean

    Josh Jacobs is a problem for Denver. He has rushed for 100+ yards in each of the last 3 home games against the Broncos...<br><br>Also the reason why the Broncos D has given up over 100 yards on the ground for the first time this season...

    NFL @NFL

    Josh Jacobs has the moves!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsLV</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/qvpR1tCMp1">https://t.co/qvpR1tCMp1</a> <a href="https://t.co/lKggZOh2Bf">pic.twitter.com/lKggZOh2Bf</a>

    Las Vegas' defense consistently stymied the Broncos offense as well.

    Russell Wilson had an efficient stat line (17-of-25 for 237 yards and two touchdowns), but he was sacked three times. Denver also gained just 85 yards on the ground.

    Between signing Chandler Jones and giving Maxx Crosby a four-year, $94 million extension, the Raiders invested heavily in their front seven. They saw a return on that investment in Week 4.

    NFL @NFL

    Amik Robertson takes the fumble all the way back for a TD! 🏠<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsLV</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/qvpR1tCMp1">https://t.co/qvpR1tCMp1</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZgwblouswO">pic.twitter.com/ZgwblouswO</a>

    Tashan Reed @tashanreed

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>' defense comes up big again. They're leading the way in this one.

    Crosby had two sacks and four tackles for loss on his own and was singled out for praise.

    Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN

    Maxx Crosby (LV): 6th career game with 2+ sacks. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> won 4 of the previous 5 such games, per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>

    Jimmy Durkin @Jimmy_Durkin

    The combination of Maxx Crosby and Nathaniel Hackett's play calling is leading to a dominant defensive half by the Raiders. <a href="https://t.co/OLyKunCNTr">https://t.co/OLyKunCNTr</a>

    Ted Nguyen @FB_FilmAnalysis

    Crosby’s ability to read blocks is on another level. Sniffed out that PAP from a mile away and got the sack.

    Steve Wyche @wyche89

    The Condor! Man, Maxx Crosby is so good. Just came freely at Russ there. Got to him earlier after a great stunt. Broncos might want to find 98 because he doesn’t wear down

    This game might have been over a lot earlier if the Raiders had capitalized on two trips into the red zone in the second half. They had a 1st-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the third quarter and only came away with a field goal. Then a first down from Denver's 22-yard line yielded the same outcome.

    Scott Gulbransen @LVGully

    Winning matters...but the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> still only at 25% clip in the red zone. If this was a better team...glad to see Crosby have a day.

    Tashan Reed @tashanreed

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>' red zone offense strikes again in a bad way

    A win is a win, and Sunday's game could prove especially important in the AFC playoff race later in the year. Still, McDaniels and his staff have some issues to address with an offense that isn't performing at the level it should.

