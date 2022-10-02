Josh Jacobs Lauded by Twitter for Dominant Game as Raiders Earn 1st Win vs. Broncos

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders earned their first win of the 2022 NFL season, but it wasn't pretty, as they defeated the Denver Broncos 32-23 on Sunday.

Head coach Josh McDaniels put the offense on Josh Jacobs' back, and the 2020 Pro Bowler went for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

It certainly wasn't the week to be facing off with Jacobs in your fantasy football league.

Las Vegas' defense consistently stymied the Broncos offense as well.

Russell Wilson had an efficient stat line (17-of-25 for 237 yards and two touchdowns), but he was sacked three times. Denver also gained just 85 yards on the ground.

Between signing Chandler Jones and giving Maxx Crosby a four-year, $94 million extension, the Raiders invested heavily in their front seven. They saw a return on that investment in Week 4.

Crosby had two sacks and four tackles for loss on his own and was singled out for praise.

This game might have been over a lot earlier if the Raiders had capitalized on two trips into the red zone in the second half. They had a 1st-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the third quarter and only came away with a field goal. Then a first down from Denver's 22-yard line yielded the same outcome.

A win is a win, and Sunday's game could prove especially important in the AFC playoff race later in the year. Still, McDaniels and his staff have some issues to address with an offense that isn't performing at the level it should.