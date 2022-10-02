Cardinals' Will Hernandez Ejected for Hitting Official During Game vs. Panthers

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals lost offensive guard Will Hernandez to an ejection in the second half of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

As Joe Person of The Athletic noted, Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu body slammed Cardinals running back James Conner following a run. While Luvu was flagged for the play, it prompted a scuffle between the two teams.

Hernandez ran over to get involved but made contact with an official's back in the process and was ejected as a result.

Not only was Hernandez ejected, the contact with an official drew a flag and nullified the one that went against Luvu.

Sean Harlow entered the game for Hernandez.

Fortunately for the Cardinals, the drive still ended in points with Matt Prater drilling a go-ahead field goal. The visitors then extended their lead to double digits in the fourth quarter when Kyler Murray scored on a touchdown run shortly after Baker Mayfield threw an interception deep in Carolina territory.

Hernandez was a second-round pick of the New York Giants in 2018, and he spent his first four seasons with the NFC East team. Arizona signed him to a one-year deal this past offseason, and he started the club's first four games of the season.

The UTEP product earned a Pro Football Focus overall player grade of 55.9 last season for the Giants.

Next up for the Cardinals is a showdown with the league's only undefeated team in the Philadelphia Eagles, so any type of suspension or discipline for Hernandez could make that game even more difficult.