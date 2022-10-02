Man Dies After Falling from Acrisure Stadium Escalator at Jets vs. Steelers Game

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

A man died after falling from an escalator inside Acrisure Stadium during Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, Pittsburgh Public Safety announced in a press release.

Pittsburgh police and EMS inside the stadium responded to the incident near an escalator by Gate C around 4:45 p.m. and administered medical care at the scene before the man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The man later died at the hospital from his injuries. He fell an estimated 40 feet, sources told KDKA-TV.

The Steelers issued a statement on the matter, via the Associated Press:

"We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today. We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest's family."

No further information has been made available.

The Steelers lost to the Jets 24-20 on Sunday and are now 1-3 on the season. They travel to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 next week.