    Kenny Pickett Praised by Twitter Despite Up-and-Down Day in Steelers' Loss to Jets

    Doric SamOctober 2, 2022

    AP Photo/Matt Durisko

    The Pittsburgh Steelers made a long-awaited change at quarterback Sunday, replacing Mitch Trubisky with rookie Kenny Pickett in the second half against the New York Jets.

    Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, the Jets managed to steal a 24-20 road win with a late touchdown, but Pickett's gutsy effort in his first NFL action should not be overshadowed.

    The 24-year-old looked comfortable and injected some energy into the Steelers offense in the second half. Pickett scored on two rushing touchdowns to give Pittsburgh a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. However, he had some trouble in the passing game as he threw three interceptions.

    Pickett's first career pass was picked off on a tipped ball. He then threw another pick in the fourth quarter that allowed New York to put together a late touchdown drive. Pickett's Hail Mary attempt was then picked off in the end zone as time expired.

    While Pickett had an up-and-down performance, he did enough to earn some praise from fans on social media who are excited to see what he can do as the full-time starter.

    Daniel Valente @StatsGuyDaniel

    The Steelers offense showed more energy in 15+ minutes with Kenny Pickett than they arguably did in 3 games with Mitch Trubisky.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Kenny Pickett is a touchDAHN scoring machine dude

    Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques

    Kenny Pickett, just so decisive. And attacks the middle of the field, with pressure in his face. It's almost like, gasp, those play calls have been there. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a>

    Alex Kirshner @alex_kirshner

    That handoff from Kenny Pickett was one of the smoothest handoffs I've ever seen. Guy just looks different. Incredible leadership

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Everyone criticizing the Steelers for taking Kenny Pickett over Malik Willis forgot about those yinzer wheels. Two rushing TDs for Pickett in the debut.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Not sure why the Steelers saw Mitch Trubisky struggle for three games, passed up the opportunity to get Kenny Pickett a 10-day prep period to start in Week 4, and then took Trubisky out after he struggled for one more half.

    Colin Dunlap @colin_dunlap

    The way the stadium is rocking now, Mitch Trubisky should kinda just quietly duck out and drive to the airport.

    Ryan Burr @RyanBurr

    You know when you know. You know instantly when you see it. Kenny Pickett has IT. He will have a tough year, probably throw 13-14 picks but kid is insanely accurate and very athletic. The Steelers are a bad team and will have a bad record but they have the guy to win 7th SB.

    Michael Beck @MichaelBeck56

    I’d rather Mason Rudolph than Trubisky at this point

    NFL Research @NFLResearch

    Kenny Pickett is the first QB since 1970 with multiple rushing TD in his first career game. <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Steelers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Kenny Pickett today:<br><br>2 RUSH TD<br>3 INT<br><br>Quite a debut. <a href="https://t.co/zClwvTIJ9N">pic.twitter.com/zClwvTIJ9N</a>

    Brandon @Bigplayspillane

    Don't let the 3 picks distract you from the fact that Kenny Pickett made the offense look like an actual NFL offense

    Bob Pompeani @KDPomp

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> QB Kenny Pickett “ I play with an edge. I want that to rub off on everybody “

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had previously maintained that he planned on sticking with the veteran Trubisky, but he made the right decision by switching to Pickett. While Tomlin wouldn't commit to starting him next week, it should be clear to him that Pickett is the better option over Trubisky.

    Pittsburgh's offense was lifeless before the rookie signal-caller breathed new life into it. The home crowd at Acrisure Stadium was also energized by his presence.

    A full commitment to Pickett going forward should help the Steelers as they try to climb out of a 1-3 hole. Pittsburgh will return to action next Sunday against the Buffalo Bills (3-1).

