Commanders' Carson Wentz on Struggles: 'I Have to Make Better Decisions'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Carson Wentz era has not been kind to the Washington Commanders, who fell to 1-3 on the season with a 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Following Sunday's loss, Wentz shouldered much of the blame for the team's struggles while speaking with reporters.

"I have to be more accurate. I have to make better decisions," Wentz said.

Wentz was subpar against the Cowboys, completing 25 of 42 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions. He also rushed for just five yards.

The 29-year-old entered Sunday's game having completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 861 yards and seven touchdowns against three interceptions through the first three weeks of the season.

While those numbers are respectable, the Wentz experiment hasn't gone very well for the Commanders, who acquired him in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts over the offseason.

Following a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, head coach Ron Rivera said he wasn't worried about Wentz and that he was confident the signal-caller would bounce back against the Cowboys:

"I'm not worried about Carson. Carson's going to bounce back. He's a very resilient young man. And I loved his press conference, accepting responsibility. And he put it on himself and he tried to make sure everybody understood that this is a team game, we're all culpable. And I don't disagree with him. We are all culpable, myself included.

"But there is a sense of urgency. There is a 'gotta have it,' a 'gotta go out and get it done' type of mentality. It was the same thing last week. We wanted it. We worked to do it, and we're going to do it every week that way. It's just sometimes, it doesn't work your way."

But now that Wentz's struggles have become more apparent, it might be time for the Commanders to start worrying. However, it's unclear if Washington is considering making a switch to either Taylor Heinicke or rookie Sam Howell.

If anything, the Commanders would likely pick Heinicke over Howell given his experience.

Heinicke has appeared in 24 NFL games across four seasons and has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,886 yards and 22 touchdowns against 18 interceptions. He also started 15 of 16 games for Washington last season, throwing for 3,419 yards and 20 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.