Nuggets GM Calvin Booth Reportedly Agrees to Multiyear Contract Extension

The Nuggets and general manager Calvin Booth have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep him in Denver through the 2024-25 season, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

Booth took over as general manager in June 2022 following the departure of President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly, who took the same position with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In his short tenure as general manager, Booth has made some respectable upgrades to the Nuggets defense.

Booth acquired Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith from the Washington Wizards in July in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton. He also added DeAndre Jordan and Bruce Brown in free agency.

In his first draft with the franchise, Booth selected Christian Braun 21st overall out of Kansas and swung a trade for UCLA wing Peyton Watson, who was selected 30th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He later landed Paris Basketball center Ismael Kamagate when he struck a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers for this year's 46th pick. Booth also signed Collin Gillespie as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova to a two-way contract.

Following an NBA playing career, Booth joined the New Orleans Pelicans as a scout for the 2012-13 season. The Timberwolves hired him the following season, and he went on to become Minnesota's director of player personnel before joining the Nuggets in 2017 as assistant general manager.

Booth's career as a player spanned 10 seasons (1999-2009), during which he spent time with the Wizards, Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings.

The 46-year-old mainly functioned as a reserve in the NBA and averaged 3.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 block in 366 games.

As Booth continues to put pieces around Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets are on the verge of making some noise come playoff time.