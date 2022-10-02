X

    Lamar Jackson's Late INT in Ravens' Loss to Bills Draws Scrutiny from NFL Twitter

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2022

    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    A highly anticipated quarterback battle between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen featured exciting plays from both players, but it was the Buffalo Bills who earned the 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

    A wet day at M&T Bank Stadium caused both MVP candidates to struggle passing the ball at times, although Jackson especially struggled with a 63.0 passer rating.

    With the game on the line, the Ravens went for the touchdown, and Jackson threw an interception.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Ravens go for it on 4th &amp; goal tied 20-20 and Lamar gets picked 🥴<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a>)<a href="https://t.co/zOhXrggUtG">pic.twitter.com/zOhXrggUtG</a>

    Fans were not forgiving of the play:

    Ryan Wagner @rwags614

    Absolutely godawful call. Bad decision to not kick. Bad play call. Bad decision by Lamar. Just nothing good there.

    Bruce Nolan @BruceExclusive

    Lamar Jackson is gonna get a complex about throwing into the end zone against the Bills.

    Marcus Spears @mspears96

    I knew it as soon as he start drifting!! That’s so bad Lamar So Bad! Can’t do it bruh

    Mike Tanier @MikeTanier

    Lamar has lived three lifetimes today

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    100%. idk why’d you have lamar drop back though.

    Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre

    worst case<br>lamar bad INT in the end zone<br>terrible 2nd half of offense <br><br>ouch this loss will hurt

    It came after another interception earlier in the fourth quarter on a tipped pass.

    Allen drove down the field and put the Bills in position for the game-winning field goal as time expired.

    This represented a disappointing end after Jackson was truly incredible with his legs Sunday.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LAMAR JACKSON ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/serviwqllG">pic.twitter.com/serviwqllG</a>

    NFL @NFL

    "It's 3rd and 12!"<br><br>Lamar: "Say less."<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsBAL</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/cByfmcze7G">https://t.co/cByfmcze7G</a> <a href="https://t.co/zy68f43YXJ">pic.twitter.com/zy68f43YXJ</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The playmaking ability turned heads throughout the game.

    Goodberry @JoeGoodberry

    Lamar Jackson is just on fire to start this year

    Josh Reed @4JoshReed

    Lamar is carving up the Bills defense

    Devon Clements @DevclemNFL

    Lamar Jackson is just unfair.

    Dave Kluge @DaveKluge

    Lamar Jackson is playing the most effortless football I’ve ever seen. He’s playing better than he did in 2019.

    M.G. @MarcasG

    Lamar Jackson is magic

    Taji Burris @stillTaji

    Idk man, Lamar may just not be human.

    Dan Fetes @danfetes

    Lamar Jackson vs [insert any player] in the open field is not a fair matchup. <a href="https://t.co/pya7KeAMth">https://t.co/pya7KeAMth</a>

    Kevin John @heykevinjohn

    Lamar Jackson is special

    Jackson had 73 rushing yards, but it still wasn't enough to come away with a win as the Ravens blew a 17-point first-half lead.

    This wasn't the best statistical day for either Jackson or Allen, who are used to lighting up box scores. The highlights were impressive on both sides, however, showcasing why they are truly two of the best in the game.

    Jackson simply couldn't come through when needed, and it led to the Ravens' disappointing loss.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.