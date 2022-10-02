Lamar Jackson's Late INT in Ravens' Loss to Bills Draws Scrutiny from NFL Twitter

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

A highly anticipated quarterback battle between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen featured exciting plays from both players, but it was the Buffalo Bills who earned the 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

A wet day at M&T Bank Stadium caused both MVP candidates to struggle passing the ball at times, although Jackson especially struggled with a 63.0 passer rating.

With the game on the line, the Ravens went for the touchdown, and Jackson threw an interception.

Fans were not forgiving of the play:

It came after another interception earlier in the fourth quarter on a tipped pass.

Allen drove down the field and put the Bills in position for the game-winning field goal as time expired.

This represented a disappointing end after Jackson was truly incredible with his legs Sunday.

The playmaking ability turned heads throughout the game.

Jackson had 73 rushing yards, but it still wasn't enough to come away with a win as the Ravens blew a 17-point first-half lead.

This wasn't the best statistical day for either Jackson or Allen, who are used to lighting up box scores. The highlights were impressive on both sides, however, showcasing why they are truly two of the best in the game.

Jackson simply couldn't come through when needed, and it led to the Ravens' disappointing loss.