Justin Fields' Supporting Cast Ripped by NFL Twitter as Bears Lose to Giants

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has yet to cure what ails the offense.

The Bears fell to 2-2 with a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Chicago gained 293 total yards and saw Justin Fields sacked six times for a loss of 19 combined yards.

Fields continues to struggle under center. He finished 10-of-21 for 163 yards, a number that's somewhat skewed by the 56-yard completion he made to Darnell Mooney in the first quarter.

The 2021 first-round pick also ran for 52 yards on seven carries.

For some, this was another example of how poorly the front office has done to build around the second-year quarterback.

As evidenced by his sack total, the state of the Bears' pass protection leaves something to be desired as well.

Chicago wasted opportunity after opportunity to turn the tables on the Giants. New York didn't even have a healthy quarterback by the end of the game. Daniel Jones injured his ankle, and Tyrod Taylor was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter.

The Giants mustered six points in the second half, and it didn't matter because the Bears only had three points over the final 30 minutes.

Chicago hits the road to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

The Vikings have had their own offensive problems at points this year, but it's difficult to envision this version of the Bears keeping pace with an opponent that can lean on Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson to change the game.