    Justin Fields' Supporting Cast Ripped by NFL Twitter as Bears Lose to Giants

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2022

    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has yet to cure what ails the offense.

    The Bears fell to 2-2 with a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

    Chicago gained 293 total yards and saw Justin Fields sacked six times for a loss of 19 combined yards.

    Fields continues to struggle under center. He finished 10-of-21 for 163 yards, a number that's somewhat skewed by the 56-yard completion he made to Darnell Mooney in the first quarter.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    FIELDS TO DARNELL MOONEY. SHEESH.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/J09EFyk4Z3">pic.twitter.com/J09EFyk4Z3</a>

    The 2021 first-round pick also ran for 52 yards on seven carries.

    For some, this was another example of how poorly the front office has done to build around the second-year quarterback.

    Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay

    Fields has missed a handful of throws today but he's basically out on an island out there. Lack of talent showing up in a big way so far in this one.

    Payton @paytonisnotroll

    Fields I think has actually played really well this half but no one is helping at all

    Laurence Holmes @LaurenceWHolmes

    Fields has done just enough today for people to go back to looking at the assembled talent around him with some deserved skepticism. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> <a href="https://t.co/uPTVAvwaPU">pic.twitter.com/uPTVAvwaPU</a>

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> offense desperately needs a big 'X' receiver who can make those contested catches regularly.<br><br>That was a well-placed ball by Justin Fields, but Pettis just couldn't come down with it. Finding that alpha WR by any means necessary is my top priority if I'm Ryan Poles.

    Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN

    Giants are winning this game right now because their defense has held Bears RBs to 3.5 yards per carry, forcing Justin Fields to try and beat them.

    As evidenced by his sack total, the state of the Bears' pass protection leaves something to be desired as well.

    Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin

    Looked like everyone was covered on 3rd/11 watching live and on the replay. Some of that has led Fields to scramble trying to buy time to make something happen, some of it means he's going to be more hesitant to throw.

    Matt Peck @Bulls_Peck

    Fields makes questionable reads and decisions, but trying to develop him behind THIS offensive line is criminal negligence.

    Chicago wasted opportunity after opportunity to turn the tables on the Giants. New York didn't even have a healthy quarterback by the end of the game. Daniel Jones injured his ankle, and Tyrod Taylor was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter.

    The Giants mustered six points in the second half, and it didn't matter because the Bears only had three points over the final 30 minutes.

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    The Bears with the ball and both Giants QBs hurt: <a href="https://t.co/DMKx1PVIJ8">pic.twitter.com/DMKx1PVIJ8</a>

    Julie DiCaro wrote a book @JulieDiCaro

    Chicago: where OC's come to die.

    Patrick Schmidt @PatrickASchmidt

    The Bears may be the hardest watch in the NFL.

    Chicago hits the road to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

    The Vikings have had their own offensive problems at points this year, but it's difficult to envision this version of the Bears keeping pace with an opponent that can lean on Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson to change the game.

