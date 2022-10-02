Harrison Barnes on Kings Trade Rumors: 'I Check Woj. I Check Shams'

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings veteran Harrison Barnes has been included in trade rumors entering the 2022-23 season, and he admitted Sunday that he does monitor NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania for the latest news.

However, Barnes also added he's focused on putting his best foot forward with the Kings this season.

"You know how the NBA is," Barnes said (h/t HoopsHype). "I check Woj. I check Shams. They’ve still got me here, so as far as I’m concerned, this is where I’m supposed to be, and I’m going to give it my best effort."

Barnes added of the trade rumors, via Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee:

“That’s just part of the business. I don’t really pay too much attention to that. The biggest thing is just getting ready for opening night. That’s my focus. The guys on this court, the coaching staff, us building that trust now so, when things get going and adversity hits, you have a base of relationships that you draw on.”

Barnes is entering the final year of a four-year, $85 million deal that is worth $18.4 million in 2022-23. His expiring contract makes him a solid trade candidate, as does the fact Sacramento is building upon young talent.

The Kings acquired the 30-year-old from the Dallas Mavericks during the 2018-19 campaign, and he has become a staple in the team's starting lineup since then, starting every game he has appeared in.

Last season, Barnes averaged a respectable 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 77 games while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from deep.

In 2022-23, he's expected to produce similar numbers in a starting lineup that also includes De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

If the Kings were to trade Barnes, they'd put themselves in somewhat of an interesting situation as they'd be left without anyone to fill his role as the small forward. Terence Davis likely would be next line, though he wouldn't be nearly as effective.

It's unclear what the Kings would be looking for in exchange for Barnes, though it's possible they could pry away a first-round pick from a contender in need of some depth during the second half of the season.

For now, it seems like Barnes is staying put, but his situation could change closer to the trade deadline.