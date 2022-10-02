Vikings Rookie Lewis Cine to Undergo Surgery After Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Leg

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London after he suffered a fractured leg in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints.

"Very tough moment for our team," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game. "[Cine is] obviously a guy that, from Day 1, has been a personal favorite of mine and does everything we've asked. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year and really had a dynamic role for us on special teams."

Cine was injured while blocking on a punt return late in the first quarter. He was on the field for several minutes and was fitted with an aircast before being taken to a local hospital.

A first-round pick out of Georgia in April, Cine largely played on special teams through the first four weeks of the season. He spent most of training camp and the preseason dealing with a knee injury that left him limited and behind other safeties on the depth chart for defensive snaps.

It's expected that Cine will remain in London under the care of doctors until he's cleared to fly back to Minnesota.

No timetable has been determined for his return, but it would be a surprise to see him play again during the 2022 season given the severity of the injury.

Cine was a first-team All-SEC selection and was the CFP National Championship Defensive MVP last season for the Bulldogs.