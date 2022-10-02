Lakers' LeBron James Says New Nike Shoe Designed with Bronny, Bryce 'in Mind'

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had younger generations in mind when he helped design the LeBron XX, the first low-top edition of his signature sneaker.

"This shoe was made for the next generation, and that was with Bronny and Bryce in mind," James said, per Swish Cultures (via Victoria Hernandez of USA Today). "... I listened to the athletes. I've got two of them in my household, so that was pretty easy. I listened to what they wanted to say. They actually sat in on some of the meetings with me. We all listened to them and we made it happen."

Nike first unveiled the LeBron XXs on Sept. 20.

The company has produced low-top sneakers under LeBron's signature line, but this was the first example of the 18-time All-Star bringing the style to his primary kicks.

Nike boasts how the shoe's "technical build was created to serve the next generation of players." Lead designer Jason Petrie echoed James' comments, explaining how he and his team wanted to build something that accommodated younger players as well as NBA stars.