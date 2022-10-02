Peyton, Eli Manning's 'ManningCast' Spoofed by Miles Teller, Andrew Dismukes on SNL

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

The ManningCast has gotten so popular, it has earned a spoof on Saturday Night Live.

Andrew Dismukes and host Miles Teller acted as Eli Manning and Peyton Manning in the cold open for Saturday's season premier:

While the real Peyton and Eli discuss Monday Night Football, the SNL version criticized the show's own Donald Trump sketch alongside guest Jon Hamm.

"They haven't even used Kenan yet, that's like putting a whole team of Eli's on the field when you got Peyton sitting on the sidelines," Hamm joked.

The Mannings are no longer playing football, but they are seemingly more visible than ever with their numerous commercials and ESPN appearances. With Teller's spot-on impression of Peyton, it's like seeing even more of the superstar.