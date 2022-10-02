NFL, NFLPA Investigation on Injured Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to Last 1-2 Weeks

Icon Sportswire

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tua Tagovailoa's concussion this week is expected to last "another week or two," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The results are expected to be announced "almost immediately after."

The Miami Dolphins quarterback appeared to display concussion symptoms in his team's Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills, but he was allowed to return to the game. Four days later, Tagovailoa suffered another big hit in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and was carted off the field.

The NFL and NFL Players' Association are conducting a joint investigation, which will include an interview with Tagovailoa.

The NFLPA has already found that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant made "several mistakes" during Tagovailoa's initial concussion test and the person has been fired, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

The NFL and NFLPA have also agreed to parameters on changes to the concussion protocol that could take effect as soon as Week 5, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The changes would "rule out players who exhibit gross motor instability."

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, provided a positive update on his own status Friday.

"I'm feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates," he said in a statement.