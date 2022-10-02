AP College Football Poll 2022: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Alabama is the new No. 1 team in the Week 6 Associated Press poll.

Georgia survived a tough test against Missouri, but voters were more impressed by Alabama's victory over Arkansas to switch the top two teams in the rankings.

It was one of many changes after 10 ranked teams lost over the weekend.

Here is how things shook out in the latest Top 25.

AP Poll

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Oklahoma State

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. Utah

12. Oregon

13. Kentucky

14. North Carolina State

15. Wake Forest

16. BYU

17. TCU

18. UCLA

19. Kansas

20. Kansas State

21. Washington

22. Syracuse

23. Mississippi State

24. Cincinnati

25. LSU

There were five games in Week 5 featuring two ranked teams, and it created some memorable moments.

Alabama lost quarterback Bryce Young to a shoulder injury during a tough test against Arkansas, but backup Jalen Milroe helped the Crimson Tide pull away with a 49-26 victory.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs also starred with 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Crimson Tide moved up to the top spot in the poll.

Kentucky suffered its first loss of the year at the hands of Ole Miss, which came through with a huge defensive play in the final minute.

Ole Miss held on for a 22-19 victory, moving up to No. 9 in the latest poll while Kentucky dropped to 13th.

Clemson and North Carolina State battled in a matchup of top-10 teams that might decide the ACC. The difference in this one was likely two NC State turnovers that kept the Wolfpack from keeping up on the scoreboard.

The visitors only had 13 points until a late touchdown, with Clemson escaping with a 30-20 victory.

Oklahoma State also proved itself against a quality conference opponent, winning 36-25 on the road against Baylor. The Cowboys went up 23-3 after a kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half and never looked back in the win.

The Cowboys are now 4-0 and No. 7 in the latest AP poll as a legitimate playoff contender.

Georgia looked like a potential upset victim trailing unranked Missouri by 10 points in the fourth quarter, but two long touchdown drives helped the Bulldogs survive for a 26-22 victory.

It could serve as a wake-up call for the defending national champions heading into the more difficult part of the schedule.

Other top programs also struggled, with Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Florida State all falling on Saturday. It allowed some fresh faces to enter the Top 25, including 5-0 Kansas at No. 19.

TCU, UCLA, Kansas and Syracuse are among the other new teams to the rankings this week.