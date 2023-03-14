Jameis Winston 'Finalizing' Reported 1-Year Saints Contract as Derek Carr's Backup

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are "finalizing" a new deal for him to return to the team in 2023, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that Winston received a one-year contract worth $8 million.

The news comes after the Saints signed veteran quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million deal following his release from the Las Vegas Raiders. Carr is set to serve as the franchise's starter in 2023 and beyond.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell reported on March 10 that the Saints had offered Winston a restructured contract as he had one year remaining on the two-year, $28 million deal with the franchise in 2022.

Prior to restructuring his contract, Winston's deal counted $15.2 million against the 2023 salary cap.

Winston joined the Saints in 2020 and backed up the now-retired Drew Brees. He was named the team's starter in 2021, but only appeared in seven games before suffering a torn ACL.

The 29-year-old went on to appear in just three games during the 2022 season, leading the Saints to a 1-2 record, before being sidelined for the remainder of the year with a back injury. He completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 858 yards and four touchdowns against five interceptions in those games.

With Winston sidelined, Andy Dalton started in his place. The "Red Rifle" completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,871 yards and 18 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 14 games, leading the Saints to a 6-8 record.

Winston has not played a full season since his final year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, when he threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns against 30 interceptions, becoming the first quarterback to ever throw 30 touchdowns and 30 picks in a season.

Now that he's returning to the Big Easy, he'll back up Carr in 2023 with hopes of potentially getting a starting job elsewhere in 2024.