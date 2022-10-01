Cowboys Rumors: Dalton Schultz to Return from Knee Injury for Week 4 vs. Commanders

Dalton Schultz (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is reportedly set to return from a knee injury for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Washington Commanders.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Saturday that Schultz is "expected to play" despite being listed as questionable on the Cowboys' official injury report.

The fifth-year tight end missed Monday night's win over the New York Giants because of the PCL issue. He'd recorded nine catches for 80 yards through Dallas' first two games.

Schultz, a 2018 fourth-round pick out of Stanford, enjoyed a breakout season in 2021 with 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which represented career highs.

His Week 3 absence was part of an up-and-down start to the campaign for the Cowboys (2-1), who remain without quarterback Dak Prescott after he suffered a thumb injury in the team's season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 26-year-old Utah native previously discussed how battling through adversity has been a key talking point for the organization.

"The way I see it, it's just a storm," Schultz told reporters. "You've got two choices: You can run away from the storm or you can run right into it. I know myself included and everybody in our locker room is going to run right into that motherf--ker. That's just our approach."

Getting him back alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, who's set to make his season debut after recovering from a torn ACL, will give fill-in quarterback Cooper Rush a full complement of weapons for the NFC East clash.

That's a promising sign as Dallas prepares to face a Washington defense that's struggled in the early going, ranking 26th in total defense (402.7 yards allowed per game) and 28th in scoring defense (27.3 points allowed per game) during its 1-2 start.

Sunday's kickoff at AT&T Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Fox.