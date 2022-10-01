CFB Twitter Drags No. 18 Oklahoma's Shocking Performance in Blowout Upset Loss To TCU

Emil Lippe/Getty Images

The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners were obliterated 55-24 by the unranked TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.



Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed seven of 16 passes for 126 yards before exiting the game in the second quarter after taking an illegal hit from TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, who was ejected from the game.

Gabriel scrambled for yardage, and as he began his slide, Hodge hit him hard and directly in the helmet. He walked off the field under his own power before being replaced by Davis Beville, who completed just seven of 16 passes for 50 yards.

Oklahoma's leading receiver was Brayden Willis, who caught two passes for 81 yards. Jovantae Barnes led running backs with 18 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns, while Eric Gray had 13 carries for 60 yards and one score.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 116 yards and two scores. Running backs Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado combined for 198 yards and three scores.

Taye Barber led TCU receivers with three catches for 107 yards and one score.

The Horned Frogs offense was unstoppable, posting 668 yards of total offense compared to Oklahoma's 355.

Following the disappointing performance, Oklahoma was slammed on social media.

Oklahoma is 3-2 following back-to-back losses to Kansas State and TCU.

The Sooners will look to get back on track next weekend against the Texas Longhorns, who enter Saturday's game against Virginia with a 2-2 record following losses to No. 2 Alabama and Texas Tech.