Jordan Anderson Airlifted to Hospital from NASCAR Truck Race with Burns After Crash

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson was airlifted from Talladega Superspeedway after he was involved in a crash at Saturday's Chevy Silverado 250.

Anderson's No. 3 truck had an engine issue that caused the vehicle to catch fire. He came to a stop along an inside wall and exited the truck.

According to the Associated Press, the 31-year-old suffered burns, but the full extent of his injuries is not yet known.

One of his teammates told Fox Sports' Jamie Little he was "in a lot of pain." According to Little, he was transported to a medical facility in Birmingham, Alabama.

This was Anderson's fifth start of the 2022 Camping World Truck Series season. He has 138 appearances under his belt, with two top-five finishes and six top-10s.

In addition to his duties as a driver, Anderson owns his own team, Jordan Anderson Racing, which runs in the truck and Xfinity Series.