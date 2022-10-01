Jordan Anderson Airlifted to Hospital from NASCAR Truck Race with Burns After Crash

Jordan Anderson Airlifted to Hospital from NASCAR Truck Race with Burns After CrashOctober 1, 2022
NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson was airlifted from Talladega Superspeedway after he was involved in a crash at Saturday's Chevy Silverado 250.
Anderson's No. 3 truck had an engine issue that caused the vehicle to catch fire. He came to a stop along an inside wall and exited the truck.
According to the Associated Press, the 31-year-old suffered burns, but the full extent of his injuries is not yet known.
One of his teammates told Fox Sports' Jamie Little he was "in a lot of pain." According to Little, he was transported to a medical facility in Birmingham, Alabama.
This was Anderson's fifth start of the 2022 Camping World Truck Series season. He has 138 appearances under his belt, with two top-five finishes and six top-10s.
In addition to his duties as a driver, Anderson owns his own team, Jordan Anderson Racing, which runs in the truck and Xfinity Series.