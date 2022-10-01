X

    Lions' Jamaal Williams Fined $13,261 for 'Unsportsmanlike' TD Dance vs. Vikings

    Erin WalshOctober 1, 2022

    AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

    Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams has been fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct on his touchdown celebration during a Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    Williams brought out his version of the famous Hingle McCringleberry three-pump hip thrust celebration from the famed Key and Peele sketch show. He was given a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct following the celebration.

    Overtime @overtime

    Jamaal Williams got flagged for the Hingle McCringleberry celly 😭<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/92e0O4ne5k">pic.twitter.com/92e0O4ne5k</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.