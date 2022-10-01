Lions' Jamaal Williams Fined $13,261 for 'Unsportsmanlike' TD Dance vs. Vikings

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams has been fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct on his touchdown celebration during a Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Williams brought out his version of the famous Hingle McCringleberry three-pump hip thrust celebration from the famed Key and Peele sketch show. He was given a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct following the celebration.

