The NBA's 4 Most Overrated Teams Entering 2022-23 Season

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Over-Under: 53.5 (tied for first)

Championship Odds: +600 (shortest)

It took the Boston Celtics months to click last season, and that team obviously made the NBA Finals. Even if they start slow in 2022-23, a similar story arc is certainly in play.

But sheesh, there is a lot working against them right now, and it's tough to square that with the oddsmakers still seeing the Celtics as the best team in the league.

First, and perhaps most importantly, this roster lost its head coach for at least this season when Ime Udoka was suspended for "multiple" violations of team policies. That news and its fallout coming within a month of training camp may not be a death knell for the season, but it sure isn't going to help on the stability front.

Add to that the loss of Danilo Gallinari to a torn ACL and starting center Robert Williams III to a knee surgery that could cost him several months, and things suddenly look pretty shaky in Boston.

Of course, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are still around and presumably pre-prime. They should keep the Celtics in the hunt until things (hopefully) coalesce, but they'll miss Williams.

Last season, the team was an eye-popping plus-21.1 points per 100 possessions when Tatum, Brown and Williams were all on the floor. It was plus-2.9 points per 100 possessions when Tatum and Brown played without Williams.

The big man's absence, Gallinari's injury or Udoka's suspension all could've been enough to sow some doubt in Boston being the best team in basketball. Having all three happen is legitimately concerning.