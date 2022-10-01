Drew McIntyre Disagrees with Logan Paul, Celebrities Getting WWE Title Shots

John Phillips-Pool/Getty Images for MTV

Drew McIntyre isn't in favor of Logan Paul and other celebrities receiving championship opportunities in WWE.

In an interview with MySanAntonio.com, McIntyre was asked about Paul challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month, and he responded with the following:

"I understand why it is happening and I get celebrity involvement, especially the ones that give their all—and we have had a few. Logan Paul has done a great job, but I don't know about fighting for the titles. I think the titles should be reserved for people who worked up the card and put the time in. It will be a spectacle and Roman will smash him and people will talk about it. That is what it is all about, I guess. I just have a different view of the titles as I talked about leading into the match with Roman."

McIntyre has a unique perspective in that it took him many years of hard work and dedication to push his way into the main event scene and become world champion.

Despite being dubbed "The Chosen One" during his first WWE stint from 2007 to 2014, he never reached the top and was released from his contract. After building himself back up in promotions across the world, McIntyre returned to WWE in 2017.

McIntyre went on to win the 2020 Royal Rumble match and beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, Paul has had just two matches in WWE, and he is already set to face Reigns in the main event of Crown Jewel for the world title.

Paul has shown remarkable aptitude for pro wrestling during his short time in the business, and he will undoubtedly generate a ton of crossover appeal, but it is understandable why some full-time WWE wrestlers may not love the idea of him already getting pushed to the top.

Ultimately, it is likely that Reigns will beat Paul and push him back down the card, but it may still be a tough pill for McIntyre to swallow after he came up short in his world title match against Reigns at Clash at the Castle last month.

