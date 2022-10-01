Team USA Beats China, Wins 4th Straight FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Gold Medal

ANDY CHEUNG/AFP via Getty Images

Team USA remains an unstoppable force in women's basketball.

The Americans capped off a dominant run at the 2022 FIBA World Cup with an 83-61 victory over China in the championship game Saturday. The win marks the fourth consecutive gold medal in this tournament for the U.S. squad.

A'Ja Wilson, fresh off winning the WNBA MVP award and championship, was named Most Valuable Player of the FIBA World Cup. The Las Vegas Aces superstar scored 19 points in the win.

The Chinese team did prove to be a worthy challenger. It held the U.S. to 18 points in the first quarter and only trailed by 10 points at halftime.

The Americans eventually pulled away by outscoring China 25-14 in the third quarter to open a 21-point lead. Kelsey Plum was excellent with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting in just 19 minutes.

China held the United States to 44.6 percent shooting overall, but it made too many mistakes with the ball by committing 19 turnovers.

After the game, Plum posted an image on Twitter of the goals she wrote down for herself before the WNBA season.

Chelsea Gray had one of her best performances of the tournament, posting eight assists, tying her single-game high in the World Cup, to go with three steals.

Saturday's victory extended Team USA's unbeaten streak at the FIBA World Cup to 30 games. Its only loss in major international competition since 1994 was against Russia in the 2006 FIBA World Cup semifinals.

The U.S. also clinched a berth in the 2024 Olympics by winning gold. It has won seven consecutive Olympic titles dating back to 1996.