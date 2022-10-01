PGA Tour's Adam Scott: I Don't See LIV as 'Pure Evil for the Game of Golf'

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Australian golfer Adam Scott, who has been mentored by LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman, doesn't consider the Saudi-backed breakaway league a bad thing for the game.

"Definitely not," Scott said when asked if he felt any animosity toward Norman and LIV Golf, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

He added: "This is something he [Norman] truly believes in and I don't begrudge him for going for it one bit at all. Sure, it's rocked the orders of golf, which has never really happened in this way before. But I'm optimistic that people's [intentions] are still good, and therefore we will come to a better place."

Scott, who has no intention of joining LIV Golf, added that he still has great friendships with fellow countrymen Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman, who left the PGA Tour to join the breakaway circuit.

"I completely understand anyone doing it," he said. "They've been offered an opportunity and it suits them. All power to them. I really want it to work out for them."

Many talented golfers have joined LIV Golf over the last year, deciding to leave the PGA Tour in the rearview mirror, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. Those players have since been banned from the PGA Tour by commissioner Jay Monahan.

Many players that made the switch have been criticized for joining the league because of Saudi Arabia's history of human rights abuses. The country has also been accused of "sportswashing," an attempt to improve its image through sports.

LIV Golf and several of its players have since filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour to challenge the bans and other restrictions placed on players who joined the Saudi-backed league.

The PGA Tour is countersuing LIV Golf, writing in a court filing that its counterclaim was filed because of "tortious inducement of numerous, repeated breaches of contract" by former PGA Tour members. It also accuses Mickelson and DeChambeau of recruiting PGA Tour members to join LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour is in the midst of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. LIV Golf's next event kicks off Oct. 7 at the Stonehill Golf Course in Bangkok.