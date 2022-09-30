49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo on Viral Lip-Reading Video: 'Not Sure Exactly' What I Said

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo apparently doesn't know what he said while walking off the field after throwing an interception late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 11-10 road defeat to the Denver Broncos.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show Garoppolo criticizing head coach Kyle Shanahan's play-calling after he was picked off by Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith on a deflected pass to Deebo Samuel.

Fans, after trying to read his lips, believe Garoppolo said "All your plays suck, man," to Shanahan.

Garoppolo acknowledged that he's "not sure exactly what I was saying" but that he's probably said "a lot worse things on the field."

Shanahan addressed the viral video earlier this week, calling it a "joke" and adding that he's "pretty sure" that's not what Garoppolo said.

If there is tension brewing between Garoppolo and Shanahan, the two will need to put their differences aside for the betterment of the team.

Garoppolo is slated to start his second game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday after taking over for Trey Lance in a Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Lance is sidelined for the remainder of the year with an ankle injury.