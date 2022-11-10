Bears RB David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert's Fantasy Trade Advice Entering Deadline

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

There hasn't been a much more even timeshare at the running back position this season than the one between Chicago Bears halfbacks David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

That has made deciding which player has more fantasy value—and thus, knowing which one you should target in a potential trade ahead of the upcoming fantasy deadline—a tricky proposition.

If you value consistent usage, Montgomery is going to be your guy. He's seen double-digit carries in all but one game he's played this season, hitting the 15-carry mark five times.

If you value explosive upside, however, Herbert is your guy. Despite seeing fewer overall touches this year, he's offered more fantasy value, turning his limited usage into very solid production.

Currently, Herbert has five weeks with double-digit fantasy points. Montgomery only has three.

The issue, of course, is that the presence of the other player limits the fantasy upside of both Bears running backs. It's hard to see either as anything more than a flex option, so it's hard to recommend breaking the bank to acquire either ahead of the trade deadline.

Herbert is the clear upside play, and he's the player who would more greatly benefit from seizing the role. When Montgomery injured his ankle in Week 3, left that game and missed the next game as well, Herbert responded by rushing 39 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

If he's given another chance to serve as the main option in Chicago's backfield, you'd expect him to thrive. The Bears certainly believe in him.

"You look at last year what he did—four games in a row, led the NFC in rushing," head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters in late September. "He's done it. He's a good player. I think he's an exciting guy to watch."

Eberflus was referencing Weeks 5-8 in the 2021 campaign, when Montgomery was out of action. During that period, Herbert rushed 78 times for 344 yards and a touchdown, adding nine receptions for 44 yards.

It was an impressive cameo, albeit not one that earned him a bigger role once Montgomery returned, as he has rushed for just 89 yards and a touchdown in the 13 games he played outside of that four-game stretch.

And that's the rub. Montgomery limits Herbert. Herbert limits Montgomery. So long as this timeshare is intact, neither player offers much in the way of trade value.