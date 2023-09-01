Michael Gallup Talks Leadership Role with Cowboys: 'I'll Take That Heat If I Need to'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will be one of the team's leaders in 2023, and the leadership role will come with far more responsibility than he has had in the past.

However, Gallup is ready to fully embrace the role as the Cowboys aim to contend for a Super Bowl title.

"If something goes wrong, somebody looks at me, and I enjoy that. I'll take that role on. I'll take that heat if I need to, but we got a great group. So I'm excited," Gallup said, according to Jess Nevarez of Pro Football Network.

Gallup, who has spent his entire five-year career in Dallas, missed the first three games of the 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the 2021 campaign.

He returned to the lineup in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, and finished the 2022 campaign with 39 catches for 424 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games, becoming a primary target alongside CeeDee Lamb.

Gallup has been a staple in Dallas' receiving group since being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Colorado State. During his rookie season, he caught 33 passes for 507 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.

The 26-year-old had a breakout 2019 season, catching 66 passes for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games. However, he saw his numbers dip in 2020, posting just 843 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games.

During the 2021 campaign, he posted 445 yards and two scores in nine games before tearing his ACL.

With Amari Cooper gone, having been traded to the Cleveland Browns, Gallup has been relied more heavily upon alongside Lamb. If he misses any time, Jalen Tolbert will be called upon to step up alongside Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

The Cowboys will open the 2023 campaign on Sept. 10 against the New York Giants.