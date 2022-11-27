NFLN: Zach Wilson's Jets Tenure 'Definitely Not Over' Despite Benching for Mike White

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New York Jets are reportedly hopeful Zach Wilson will take back over as their starting quarterback at some point this season.

The second-year quarterback was benched in favor of Mike White for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wilson's tenure is "definitely not over."

Wilson, 23, missed the first three games of this season because of a meniscus tear and a bone bruise in his right knee. Veteran Joe Flacco took over in his stead, leading the Jets to a 1-2 record.

Wilson struggled in his 2021 rookie season, throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing just 55.6 percent of his passes. He took 44 sacks, and the Jets went 3-10 in his 13 starts.

But with the addition of rookie wideout Garrett Wilson and rookie running back Breece Hall, there was the expectation that the Jets would be more dangerous on offense in 2022, offering their young quarterback far more weapons. In turn, the hope was that Wilson would take a big step forward in his sophomore campaign.

Instead, it's been an unmitigated disaster. Wilson has thrown for 1,279 yards and four touchdowns against five interceptions while seemingly losing the locker room in the process. After throwing for just 77 yards in last week's loss to the New England Patriots, Wilson refused to take any responsibility for the loss—a move that caused frustration among Jets teammates.

Wilson apologized to teammates this week and addressed the situation with reporters.

"It was the only thing I could think of the last couple of days," Wilson said. "I wanted the opportunity to talk to those guys and really make it from the heart."

Now the Jets turn to White, who has not appeared in a game this season. White threw for 953 yards and five touchdowns against eight interceptions while playing in Wilson's stead in 2021. Flacco will serve as his backup after moving behind White on the depth chart.

Through the first three weeks, Flacco threw for 901 yards, five scores and three interceptions, completing 58.7 percent of his passes while taking nine sacks.

It wasn't an elite showing, but it was good enough to help the Jets memorably steal a Week 2 comeback win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Jets will hope White provides similar magic moving forward.