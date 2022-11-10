Lions RBs D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams' Trade Advice Entering Fantasy Deadline

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Fantasy football trade deadlines are looming, and the regular-season stretch run is upon us as well. With that in mind, here's a look at Detroit Lions running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams and whether you should consider dealing or acquiring either talent.

Swift entered this year as a hot fantasy prospect, but shoulder and ankle injuries have sidelined him for much of this season. He's played in just five of eight games, amassing 391 total yards and three touchdowns on 50 touches.

The former Georgia star hasn't had more than 10 touches in any of his last four games, but he showed what he's capable of in Week 1 with 175 yards and a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

At his best, Swift is a productive back and an incredible fantasy asset. Unfortunately, injuries have hampered his potential, and he's sparingly been used since Week 1.

Head coach Dan Campbell did tell reporters he wants Swift to get more work against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The problem is a "little bit more" than the five touches he got last Sunday probably won't amount to all that much against Chicago.

As good as Swift is, it's best to keep him on benches and take a "wait-and-see" approach in hopes that he takes hold of the backfield near the end of the season. If teams are looking to offload Swift, consider a deal there, but it's not worth going all out to acquire him in hopes that he returns to his Week 1 form.

Williams, a former BYU star in his sixth NFL season, has carried the load at running back for the Lions this year. He has rushed 126 times for 545 yards (4.3 YPC) and amassed nine receptions for 57 more yards. He's scored eight total touchdowns.

With Swift limited, the ex-Green Bay Packer notably had 13 touches for 60 yards in Week 2 versus the Washington Commanders in Week 2 before going off for 107 total yards and two touchdowns on 22 touches in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Swift was then ruled out for the Lions' Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2 with the same ailments that bothered him the previous week. Williams took over the backfield and dominated with 108 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

While Williams hasn't been utilized as a pass-catching threat, he's clearly the team's lead back right now and the go-to option at the goal line. There's no reason to look to trade him given his status.

If he's made available by other teams, look into a trade, as Williams is a clear RB1 right now given his litany of opportunities to tote the rock and score in goal-line situations.