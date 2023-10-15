Lions' David Montgomery Out vs. Bucs with Rib Injury; X-Rays Reportedly Negative

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to an injury to his ribs, the team announced.

Fox Sports' Pam Oliver reported, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, on the broadcast that Montgomery underwent X-rays that came back negative.

Prior to his exit, Montgomery had six carries for 14 yards and one catch for 19 yards.

Montgomery, who spent the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears, has been mostly healthy through his NFL career, though he only appeared in 13 games during the 2021 season after suffering a knee sprain. However, he still rushed for 849 yards and seven scores.

The 26-year-old also missed a Week 4 matchup during the 2022 season with knee and ankle injuries. He still rushed for 801 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games, in addition to catching 34 passes for 316 yards and one score.

Montgomery signed with the Lions as an unrestricted free agent following the 2022 campaign. He entered Sunday's game with 371 yards and six touchdowns on 88 carries.