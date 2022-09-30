Steelers' Najee Harris Calls out Social Media, Journalists for 'Breaking Us Apart'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is not happy with the media amid the team's struggles to kick off the 2022 campaign, saying criticism and questions from journalists are creating turmoil within the squad.

Harris said, per Jonathan Heitritter of Steelers Depot:

"You know what it is? I think it's just the social media and the interviewers, like you guys. You guys are just kind of just breaking us apart in a way. Because you guys keep asking questions like this. We're at a point where we're building right now, we're working on it, but you guys come in here and asking questions to all the receivers and all the guys and Mitch [Trubisky] about what's not working. That's not how you build and that's not how you get better. You guys are breaking us apart and we need to find a way where we can just stay together and come together as a team and focus on what needs to matter the most."

The post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has been rough thus far.

The Steelers enter Week 4 against the New York Jets with a 1-2 record and are coming off back-to-back losses to the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

The Black and Gold have one of the worst offenses in the league, ranked 31st in total offense and last in time of possession. The offense also has scored just three touchdowns through the first three games of the season, and Harris blamed himself and his teammates for the issues, not offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

"The playcalling, all of that, is fine. It’s just us executing. You guys keep blaming other people. It’s us in this locker room. We all need to come together and focus on what we need to improve on," Harris told reporters.

Much of the criticism has fallen on Trubisky, who hasn't done enough to prove to the Steelers that he can be their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

The 28-year-old has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 569 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in three games. He's averaging just 5.5 yards per attempt, and his performance just hasn't been good enough.

Despite Trubisky's struggles, the Steelers have not discussed replacing him with rookie Kenny Pickett, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Head coach Mike Tomlin also confirmed that he wasn't considering turning to Pickett after his team's loss to the Browns.

Tomlin has been vocal about taking a patient approach to Trubisky and the Steelers offense this season. If the team is still struggling at the midway point, though, Pickett may become an option.

Even if Pickett doesn't play this season, he's the team's future at quarterback, and it won't be much longer until he's taking snaps as the team's No. 1.