Amon-Ra St. Brown Ruled Out for Lions vs. Cowboys After Suffering Concussion

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been ruled out of Sunday's game with a concussion, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The wideout had one catch for four yards against the Dallas Cowboys, but he took a hard hit at the end of the play and was taken out of the game for evaluation.

St. Brown missed time earlier this season—a Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks—because of an ankle injury suffered in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 2021 fourth-round pick had put together a solid season before suffering the ailment, catching 23 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns through the first three weeks. He now has just five catches for 22 yards in the two games since.

This is St. Brown's second season in the NFL, and he didn't miss any time as a rookie in 2021, appearing in all 17 games for the Lions and making nine starts. He caught 90 passes for 912 yards and five touchdowns last season.

When St. Brown is sidelined, the Lions and quarterback Jared Goff can rely on D.J. Chark, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond. Tight end T.J. Hockenson will also remain a big part of the offense.

The Lions entered Week 7 with a 1-4 record and in last place in the NFC North.