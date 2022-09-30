Ravens' John Harbaugh 'Astonished' by Dolphins' Handling of Tua Tagovailoa's Injuries

John Harbaugh (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said it was "astonishing" to see what happened with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa over the past two games.

Tagovailoa stumbled to his feet and struggled to maintain his balance after hitting his head on the field in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. He returned in the second half after the Dolphins said he cleared the NFL's concussion protocols.

The third-year quarterback left Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a stretcher after a hit that caused him to remain down on the field for several minutes. He was transported to and later released from the hospital after evaluation for head and neck injuries. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said he suffered a concussion and nothing "more serious."

"A lot of times players want to play and sometimes you just have to tell them, 'No.' No has to be the answer," Harbaugh said.

