Browns' Myles Garrett 'Grateful to be Here' After Flipping Car in Crash

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is happy to be alive after crashing his car on Monday.

On Friday, Garrett told reporters, "I'm grateful to be here. From what I saw right after, the pictures ... It was a hell of an event."

Garrett was at the wheel of a single-car accident Monday, which saw him flip his Porsche. According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, Garrett was fortunate to escape with only a sprained shoulder and strained biceps, as well as some cuts and bruises.

On Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced to ESPN that it had issued Garrett a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle." It stated Garrett was traveling at an "unsafe speed for the type of roadway" by driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Garrett has not been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, and he said Friday he would like to play. He conceded that the decision will be made by team doctors.

The 26-year-old Garrett has been one of the NFL's most dominant and productive pass-rushers since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2017.

In 71 career regular-season games, Garrett has 61.5 sacks, netting him three Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro nods.

Garrett set a career high with 16 sacks last season, marking the fourth consecutive season he recorded 10 or more. He is also off to a fast start in 2022 with three sacks in three games.

The 2-1 Browns on Sunday could be without Garrett and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who is questionable with an ankle injury that caused him to miss last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.