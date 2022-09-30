Eugene Quaynor Dies in Car Crash; 23-Year-Old Was Captain of Oral Roberts Soccer Team

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Oral Roberts University men's soccer captain and Flint City Bucks player Eugene Quaynor died in a car crash on Wednesday night, according to Abbie de Vera of FOX23 News. He was 23.

"We mourn the loss of ORU Men's Soccer student-athlete, Eugene Quaynor," Oral Roberts Athletics said in a statement on its Facebook page. "Eugene was the epitome of the mission we strive for in our Athletic Department. He was a leader on the field as a captain of the men's soccer team and had a spirit-empowered heart ready to lead and impact the world for Jesus. His infectious smile will be missed all over the ORU campus, but his spirit will live on as we will never forget."

According to the police report, Quaynor's sedan was stopped for a red light when an SUV struck it from behind at a high speed. The sedan reportedly burst into flames upon impact and it is believed Quaynor died instantly.

The Tulsa Police Department is investigating the crash and said the driver of the SUV is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Quaynor, a graduate student, had moved from Ghana to Tulsa to play soccer for Oral Roberts.

The defender also played for the Flint City Bucks, a soccer team in the USL League Two based out of Michigan.

The Bucks said in a statement that "in addition to being a true warrior on the pitch, [Quaynor] was always eager to do community service work, free youth clinics and charity events. This fall, he was in the midst of his fourth season with the Golden Eagles and had embarked upon his Master's degree."

"I spent all day thinking of Eugene and I can't think of one time where he wasn't smiling," Tochi Onwuakba, a friend of Quaynor, told Cal Day of NewsOn6.com. "I'm still in shock."

Oral Roberts postponed Saturday's men's soccer home game with St. Thomas following Quaynor's death.