Boxer Luis Quinones Dies at 25 After Being Hospitalized Following KO from Jose Munoz

Colombian boxer Luis Quinones died on Thursday at the age of 25 after being hospitalized following a knockout loss against Jose Munoz in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Sept. 24.

Leonardo Quinones, Luis' brother, confirmed his brother's death on Facebook (h/t Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN Deportes).

"You went ahead of us my loving brother, now you are with your heavenly father, whom you adored and served, I love you my brother Luis Quinones, forever and ever in our hearts," Leonardo wrote.

According to Rodriguez, Luis Quinones was put on a respirator after he was declared brain-dead on Thursday. His death was announced at midnight.

Cuadrilatero Boxing, promoter of the fight, issued a statement about Quinones (h/t Rodriguez):

"Cuadrilatero Boxing is deeply saddened by the death of Luis Quinones, an exceptional and disciplined human being, who always showed the greatest commitment to this sport. Luis was passionate about boxing, so much so that he left his hometown of Barrancabermeja to continue his career in Barranquilla and become a national athlete. His idol was Julio Cesar Chavez."

Rodriguez noted Munoz lost his mouthguard in the eighth round of the fight, prompting referee Leonel Mercado to send Quinones to the opposite corner and allow Munoz to put his mouthguard back in.

"Quinones was on wobbly legs in the ring at that point, and when the fight continued, after a punch, Quinones was knocked down. He was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital," Rodriguez wrote.

Quinones was taken to North General Clinic in Barranquilla. He underwent surgery for "neurological deterioration as a result of head trauma due to traumatic contusions," and doctors discovered a subdural hematoma that required a craniectomy.

Born in Barranquilla, Quinones turned pro as a boxer in 2018. He had 11 career fights in the junior lightweight division, winning each of his first 10 bouts.