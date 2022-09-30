Tyreek Hill Says Bengals Coach 'Disrespected' Him: 'I'm Gonna Come Find You, Bro'

Tyreek Hill (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he's going to seek out an unnamed Cincinnati Bengals coach to discuss comments made during Thursday night's game.

"Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you, bro," Hill told reporters. "... Me and you gotta have a mano-a-mano conversation. 'Cause at the end of the day, I felt disrespected as a man."

Hill led all players with 10 catches for 160 yards, but the Bengals scored an important 27-15 victory at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The six-time Pro Bowler didn't yield any further details about the opposing coach's alleged remarks, and there were no signs of the interaction during television coverage of the contest.

Hill sent some trash talk in the direction of Bengals cornerback Eli Apple leading up to the game, continuing a rivalry that's lasted since earlier this year.

"I can't wait to go against Eli Apple," the Dolphins wideout said Sunday. "I owe you, boy. I owe you. Cheetah is here."

It's unclear whether that played a role in the bad blood with the Cincy sideline.

Meanwhile, Hill also addressed the scary injury suffered by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was transported to the hospital for evaluation for head and neck injuries.

"You wanna win the game, but obviously you wanna make sure that your brother is alright," Hill said. "Football is just our part-time job, but that brotherhood is something that'll last forever."

The Dolphins later announced Tagovailoa was expected to travel back with the team after being discharged from the hospital.

Miami's next game is scheduled for Oct. 9 when the Dolphins visit the New York Jets.