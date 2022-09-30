X

    Teddy Bridgewater Applauded by Fans for Valiant Effort in Dolphins' Loss to Bengals

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 30, 2022

    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The actual football took on secondary importance for much of Thursday's game after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field following a scary injury, but the Miami Dolphins came up short in a 27-15 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

    What was seen as a potential AFC preview between the conference's only remaining undefeated team in the Dolphins and the reigning Super Bowl representatives in the Bengals took on a somber tone with the Tagovailoa injury that he suffered when his head hit the turf on a sack by Josh Tupou.

    The Dolphins announced he was hospitalized but was conscious with movement in his extremities, and the Amazon Prime broadcast said the expectation is he will be discharged from the hospital Thursday and fly back with his teammates.

    That left backup Teddy Bridgewater to come into the game in an unexpected and sudden matter, and he responded by leading a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown on a shovel pass to Chase Edmonds right before halftime to give the visitors some much-needed momentum.

    He also impressed with a beautiful deep ball to Tyreek Hill to set up a field goal in the third quarter to take the lead and earned praise for stepping into a difficult situation and still performing:

    NFL @NFL

    Chase Edmonds takes the shovel pass for a <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> TD. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsCIN</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/Phmgdb9VGl">https://t.co/Phmgdb9VGl</a> <a href="https://t.co/q88lVoXMtE">pic.twitter.com/q88lVoXMtE</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NFL @NFL

    Teddy Bridgewater &amp; Tyreek Hill connect on a 64-yard gain. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsCIN</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/Phmgdb9VGl">https://t.co/Phmgdb9VGl</a> <a href="https://t.co/2Tpd9kzoRZ">pic.twitter.com/2Tpd9kzoRZ</a>

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    My goodness. To watch Teddy Bridgewater turn and pivot like that years after suffering one of the most horrific knee injuries that nearly ended his career is incredible. He’s a miracle. Sad circumstances for his entrance tonight. But his story will always be inspiring.

    trey wingo @wingoz

    Kudos to Teddy Bridgewater for being ready and prepared to step in there

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    Teddy Bridgewater has the strongest arm of any QB who has played in this game.

    Chris Perkins @chrisperk

    Nice effort by Chase Edmonds to get into the end zone. Teddy Bridgewater doing nice job

    Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport

    Look at Teddy Bridgewater doing his thing.

    Hold The Mayo @snowlikejonn

    Teddy Bridgewater insurance is the best insurance policy in the league.

    Trace @yfntrace

    teddy bridgewater has to be the most reliable back up qb in the league. when he enters the game, i just know nothing bad will happen. he keeps everything at a steady pace. wish we still had him

    King of Phinland🐬👑 @KingOfPhinland

    Great drive by Teddy Bridgewater. I was hating on him a lot this week but he came in and moved the offense and looked strong. Very encouraged by what he just put together.

    Unfortunately for Bridgewater and the Dolphins, the valiant effort wasn't enough.

    While he impressed with a long run to convert a third down into Cincinnati territory while trailing by five late in the fourth quarter, the drive came to an end when Vonn Bell picked him off for the safety's second interception of the game.

    Next up for Miami is a divisional road game against the New York Jets, and the quarterback situation and Tagovailoa's health will be a central storyline leading up to it.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.