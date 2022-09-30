Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

2 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In general, the options at running back aren't great this week, but perhaps they look better in your league. While the following players are too rostered to qualify for this list, make sure you double-check that Jamaal Williams, Khalil Herbert and Alexander Mattison aren't hiding in plain sight on your waiver wire.

Assuming that trio is off limits, though, your best bet might be a dart throw at Kenneth Walker III.

Now, let's stress the fact this is absolutely a gamble. And, so far, the payoff hasn't been great. Through two games—he missed Week 1 with a hernia injury—he has just seven carries for 29 yards and five receptions for 19 yards. His next touchdown will be his first. No matter if you're chasing volume or efficiency, Walker hasn't provided much of either.

Still, Seattle liked him enough to spend this summer's 41st pick on him, and it might want to see some return on that investment. It's not like Rashaad Penny is dazzling as a featured back, and the Seahawks have shown zero interest in involving him in the passing game. Walker seems like he'll get a good opportunity sooner than later, and if it happens this week, he could really capitalize on a date with a Detroit defense allowing the most fantasy points to the running back position, per Yahoo.

