Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Jets After Injury vs. Bengals; Teddy Bridgewater to Start

AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

There is not a timetable for return for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he recovers from a concussion, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday, and he won't play in Week 5.

"He'll be out for this game against the [New York] Jets," McDaniel said.

Tagovailoa exited Thursday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals after taking a hit from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou in the second quarter. He hit the ground hard before being stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital with head and neck injuries.

The 24-year-old was questionable for Thursday's game against the Bengals after suffering back and ankle injuries in the Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

However, Tagovailoa was also evaluated for a concussion during that game.

The Alabama product hit the back of his head on the field against the Bills, and as he was jogging back to the huddle, he stumbled and had to be propped up by teammates.

He was then examined for a concussion before being allowed to return to the game for the second half after he said he passed the NFL's mandated concussion protocol.

The NFLPA has launched an investigation into Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during that game.

The young quarterback had been off to a stellar start this season, leading the Dolphins to a 3-1 record. He has completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns against three interceptions.

With Tagovailoa sidelined, the Dolphins will turn to veteran Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with Miami in March after spending the 2021 campaign with the Denver Broncos. In 14 starts last season, he completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,052 yards and 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions, in addition to rushing for 106 yards and two scores.

The Louisville product was a first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL draft. He has also spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

Bridgewater has appeared in 74 games and started 63 of those across eight seasons. While he's not the quarterback Dolphins fans had hoped they'd be watching, he's a solid replacement.