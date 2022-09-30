Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reactions and Highlights from September 29

1 of 6

Juice Robinson accompanied fellow Bullet Club teammates Ace Austin and Chris Bey to the squared circle for the night's opener, an X-Division tag team match against Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid.

The heel tandem dominated the action, thanks to their ability to isolate Laredo Kid from his partner and cut the ring off from him. A tag to the former Rascal late allowed for a babyface comeback that put Bullet Club on the defensive.

Austin kept the heels' victory aspirations alive long enough for Bey to recover from a late onslaught and deliver the Art of the Finesse, then added The Fold for the pinfall on Miguel.

There is rarely a time where booking these four guys in the opening match and letting them set the tone for the rest of the show is a great choice, especially when they are one of the few matches on the card with no real impact to speak of on the upcoming PPV card.

The right team went over here as Bullet Club is a considerably bigger deal than the makeshift tandem of Miguel and Laredo Kid, who exist as a twosome simply because there is nothing else better for them to do.

One can only hope, for the underrated Miguel's case, that is a trend that ends soon.

Result

Austin and Bey defeated Miguel and Laredo Kid

Grade

B

Top Moments