Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reactions and Highlights from September 29
Bound For Glory is Impact Wrestling's most prestigious pay-per-view event of the year and the company continued its build to the October 7 extravaganza Thursday night on AXS TV.
Ahead of her defense of the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace hand-picked No. 1 contender Masha Slamovich's opponent in this week's main event, a Monster's Ball Match against Game Changer Wrestling's Allie Katch.
That match headlined a broadcast that featured quality tag team action and the latest in all of the company's top storylines.
Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin
- "If you don't throw it up, Ace Austin will suplex you. So sayeth the Rehwoldt," commentator Matthew Rehwoldt joked, drawing laughter from broadcast partner Tom Hannifan.
- Backstage, Frankie Kazarian cut a solid promo on "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who he will challenge for the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory.
Juice Robinson accompanied fellow Bullet Club teammates Ace Austin and Chris Bey to the squared circle for the night's opener, an X-Division tag team match against Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid.
The heel tandem dominated the action, thanks to their ability to isolate Laredo Kid from his partner and cut the ring off from him. A tag to the former Rascal late allowed for a babyface comeback that put Bullet Club on the defensive.
Austin kept the heels' victory aspirations alive long enough for Bey to recover from a late onslaught and deliver the Art of the Finesse, then added The Fold for the pinfall on Miguel.
There is rarely a time where booking these four guys in the opening match and letting them set the tone for the rest of the show is a great choice, especially when they are one of the few matches on the card with no real impact to speak of on the upcoming PPV card.
The right team went over here as Bullet Club is a considerably bigger deal than the makeshift tandem of Miguel and Laredo Kid, who exist as a twosome simply because there is nothing else better for them to do.
One can only hope, for the underrated Miguel's case, that is a trend that ends soon.
Result
Austin and Bey defeated Miguel and Laredo Kid
Grade
B
Top Moments
Digital Media Championship Match: Crazzy Steve vs. Brian Myers
- "Using a steel chair is illegal but cannibalism is perfectly fine here in Impact Wrestling!" Rehwoldt said in response to Steve biting the champion.
- "In about three months, I've taken this title and turned it into the most coveted championship in all of Impact Wrestling," Myers said after the match, just moments before issuing an open challenge for a shot at the gold at Bound For Glory.
Brian Myers successfully retained his Digital Media Championship against Bhupinder Gujjar in a Ladder Match two weeks ago but Thursday, faced a challenger of a different breed in Decay's Crazzy Steve.
Despite a tough challenge from Steve, Myers was able to capitalize on an out-of-place official to deliver a thumb to the eye and the Roster Cut for the pinfall victory.
Myers has thrived in his role as Digital Media Champion and is a more-than-adequate midcard champion. His post-match challenge to the wrestling world suggests the Forbidden Door will once again open come Bound For Glory, with a star from a different promotion likely to accept.
Whether that competitor or someone homegrown like the aforementioned Gujjar, should dethrone The Most Professional Wrestler remains to be seen.
Result
Myers defeated Steve
Grade
C
Top Moments
Delirious vs. Black Taurus
- Delirious delivered 10 consecutive leg drops to Taurus.
- Gia Miller interviewed new Impact Wrestling signee, Bobby Fish. The undisputed star laid down the challenge to world champion Josh Alexander and expressed his intention to enter the Call Your Shot Battle Royal at Bound For Glory.
- Mia Yim cut a promo on her upcoming match with Mickie James, complete with video from their first encounter way back when in Maryland Championship Wrestling. Gisele Shaw interrupted and set up a match with Yim for next week.
Former Ring of Honor star and booker Delirious battled Decay's Black Taurus, who entered Thursday's match riding a considerable amount of momentum following recent breakout performances.
A competitive match turned on Delirious' ability to change direction and alter the pace, keeping his larger opponent off-guard.
Taurus weathered that storm, though, and downed his opponent with Destination Hellhole (still the best name in the biz) and for the pinfall victory.
This was a perfectly acceptable pro wrestling match between two veteran competitors currently going nowhere. Delirious is not even signed to Impact Wrestling while Taurus continues to have banger after banger after banger (*tips hat to Sheamus*) but moves neither up nor down the card.
Taking that into consideration, the effort was there and the result was entertaining enough, but it is difficult to get past the utter meaninglessness of the contest.
Result
Taurus defeated Delirious
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Honor No More Victory Road Victory Celebration
- Edwards turned his scorn to PCO in his continued crusade to boot The French Canadian Frankenstein from Honor No More.
- Bennett correctly pointed out that Edwards is the first star to pin Alexander since Moose did it a year ago at Bound For Glory.
- Kanellis referred to Edwards as a better wrestler than Alexander based on his victory, then produced a video package recapping (repeatedly) his victory over The Walking Weapon.
- "You see this title as job security. I see this Impact World Championship for what it really is: this signifies that whoever holds it is the best wrestler on earth," Alexander said to Edwards, downplaying the imaginary war the leader of Honor No More has touted since his heel turn.
Honor No More's Eddie Edwards, Impact Tag Team champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Vincent and PCO hit the ring for a Victory Road Victory Celebration.
Taven, Bennett and Kanellis took their turns propping Edwards up ahead of his Impact World Championship match against Josh Alexander.
The Walking Weapon interrupted and answered Edwards' claims that the numbers game was in Honor No More's favor, especially considering the lack of backup behind Alexander, by saying he had the fans on his side.
The verbal back-and-forth devolved until the heels beat Alexander down. Rich Swann, Heath and The Motor City Machine Guns made the save, evening things up a bit.
The segment was fine enough and set up what will probably be a massive tag match prior to Bound For Glory, but it also felt like filler designed specifically to get the stars on television without really advancing the storyline in any significant way.
That is not always a bad thing but only eight days until the PPV, wasting time feels like a misstep.
Grade
C
Top Moments
Rich Swann and Heath vs. Vincent and PCO
- Backstage, a confrontation between Moose and Steve Cutler gave way to Scott D'Amore announcing a match between the two of them, with Sami Callihan as guest referee.
On the heels of Edwards criticizing PCO for repeatedly failing Honor No More, the fact that he and Vincent lost to Rich Swann and Heath in tag team action just moments later will not help matters.
A fun if unspectacular match, it highlighted the four competitors involved while furthering an ongoing storyline. It also gave Swann a much-needed victory, something that has been few and far between since his reign as world champion came to an end over a year ago.
He and Heath will join the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match for a shot at whatever championship they see fit should they win the thing.
Result
Swann and Heath defeated PCO and Vincent
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Monster's Ball: Allie Katch vs. Masha Slamovich
- Katch and Slamovich approached the match with smirks, hinting at the depravity of the competitors involved.
- Slamovich dug into Katch's mouth with a street sign, which Rehwoldt rightly pointed out are oftentimes sharper than you think.
- Katch smashed away at the forehead of Slamovich using a torn soda can as both women sported the proverbial crimson mask to varying degrees.
- Slamovich delivered a Death Valley Driver into a steel chair but Katch kicked out. Katch answered with a DVD of her own through a door but the seemingly unstoppable heel escaped at two.
- Both competitors crashed through a table following a Russian leg sweep off the ring apron.
Game Changer Wrestling's Allie Katch battled top contender to the Knockouts Championship, the unbeaten Masha Slamovich, in a Monster's Ball Match as the main event of Thursday's show.
A chaotic, violent brawl of a match intensified with every passing minute, appearing to climax with Katch delivering a spike piledriver to Slamovich, onto a pile of thumbtacks.
The unfazed Slamovich kicked out and appeared to be fueled by the pain, mounting one last offensive that saw her deliver the Snow Plow into the thumbtacks for the win.
There will be some who criticize this sort of match and to them, a brawl such as this one is never going to fly. That is understandable. Maybe the hardcore stuff isn't their thing. From a storytelling perspective, though, this made perfect sense.
Unlike other promotions on weekly television, this was not a violent cluster or chaotic brawl for the sake of having one or to pop a rating. At Victory Road, Slamovich set Jordynne Grace up in a match with Max the Impaler in hopes of weakening the Knockouts champion and at the very least, test her toughness along the way.
Grace survived that battle of attrition and did Slamovich one better, booking her to fight one of the toughest women in the industry. This was not a thoughtless brawl or a gimmicky main event. It made total sense within the context of the story at play and in that regard, it worked.
As a match, it was also a great brawl that upped the violence as it went rather than blowing it all early. Each spot meant more, climaxing with the finish.
An expertly laid out hardcore fight, it proved Slamovich's toughness and exposed the great Katch to a potentially new audience. A win-win for Impact tonight.
Result
Slamovich defeated Katch
Grade
A
Top Moments