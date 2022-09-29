Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Addresses Viral Patrick Mahomes Spat: 'Who Cares?'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Things did not exactly go as planned for the Kansas City Chiefs during their Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy doesn't think his heated exchange with quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they were headed into the halftime locker room was a big deal.

"So the exchange that we had?" he asked reporters Thursday. "Who cares? It really doesn't matter. Because when it's all said and done with, we're going to talk a minute or two later—and talk about exactly what we need to do. So there is no personal issue. You just keep it moving forward."

He wasn't the only one to downplay the situation.

"If you heard the words, that wasn't—I don't know how it looked to you guys but that wasn't a confrontation at all," head coach Andy Reid told reporters. "That's not what it was."

It was easy to speculate that Mahomes was unhappy with Kansas City's decision to run out the clock instead of airing it out in an effort to score near the end of the first half. The Chiefs held a 14-10 lead at the time but ended up losing by three in the 20-17 defeat, so points at the end of the half would have proven useful.

For his part, Mahomes confirmed he wanted to be more aggressive, per ESPN's Adam Teicher:

"I wanted to go try to score. That's just who I am. We were in a tough situation. I believe it was second- or third-and -20, something like that, and probably the smart decision was to go to halftime. But I'm always going to want to score. I pretty much just said, 'Let me have a chance at it,' and he was just like, 'Let's get to the locker room and get to the next half.'

"I don't know if that's an altercation. That was the end of the conversation."

Yet Kansas City made a number of mistakes that likely contributed to the loss more than any lack of aggression at the end of the half.

Mahomes threw an interception on the team's final offensive snap, Matt Ammendola missed a chip-shot field goal in the fourth quarter and the offense turned it over on downs in Indianapolis territory in the third quarter.

In all, Mahomes ended up 20-of-35 for 262 yards, one touchdown and one interception in an uncharacteristically mediocre offensive performance for the entire team.

The Chiefs will look to bounce back Sunday in a high-profile showdown against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.