Myles Garrett Admits to Speeding Prior to Car Crash in New Police Video

AP Photo/David Dermer

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett told Ohio State Highway Patrol he was speeding prior to his single-car crash Monday.

TMZ Sports obtained bodycam footage of an officer speaking with Garrett while the three-time Pro Bowler was being tended to in the back of an ambulance. At one point, Garrett said he thought he was traveling at 65 mph, 20 mph higher than the speed limit where he crashed.

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, police cited the 26-year-old for failure to control his motor vehicle:

"According to the highway patrol, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth, Ohio, striking a ditch after leaving the road. His car then hit a fire hydrant before overturning several times. A female passenger who was in the vehicle also was taken to the hospital with what were described as minor injuries."

Authorities also ruled the speed at which Garrett was traveling was a contributing factor to the crash.

In the immediate aftermath, Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot that officers had no reason to believe alcohol or drugs played a role. Santiago also said Garrett and his passenger were wearing their seat belts, which helped them avoid more serious injuries.

Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain and a biceps strain.

The Browns have yet to eliminate the possibility he could suit up for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated the veteran edge-rusher was expected to be at the team's training facility Thursday.