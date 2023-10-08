Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Benching for Bailey Zappe Isn't 'Likely or Imminent'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is unlikely to be benched in favor of Bailey Zappe despite struggling for the first four weeks of the 2023 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported no change is "likely or imminent" with the Patriots quarterback (30-second mark):

The 2021 first-round pick has thrown for 898 yards and five touchdowns against four interceptions over the first quarter of the season. He was replaced by Zappe in the second half of last week's 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

After making the Pro Bowl as a rookie, took a step backward in his second season in 2022. He threw for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 starts.

More concerning, the relationship between Jones and head coach Bill Belichick seemed to come under strain, though it may not have entirely been the former's fault.

Shortly after Jones was the subject of trade rumors, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry there was "a collective rolling of eyes from folks with the team on Mac seeking out help and potentially being traded in part because of that."

The 2023 campaign is a big one for Jones and the Patriots as they weigh his long-term suitability as the starting quarterback. He'll have a sizable fifth-year option for 2025 that New England will need to either trigger or decline prior to the start of next year.

Should Jones continue struggling to make steps forward on the field, the Pats might be more inclined to let him hit the open market in 2025.