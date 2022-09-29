Tyson Fury: It'd Be 'Awesome' to Have 2 Fights in 1 Night amid Anthony Joshua Talks

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

With talks between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua stalling and a matchup with Mahmoud Charr seemingly closer to an agreement, Fury pitched the unique idea of taking part in two fights on Dec. 3.

"Just been doing a little bit of brainstorming," he said in a video he posted on Instagram. "Dec. 3 is coming, Mahmoud Charr is agreed, why don't I fight two people in one night? Mahmoud Charr and somebody else? That would be pretty damn awesome, I'd probably be the first WBC heavyweight champion to have two fights in one night and that is a guaranteed fact. What do you think? What we saying?"

It all appears to be the latest salvo in the staredown between Fury and Joshua. Fury set a Monday deadline for contracts to be signed, which passed, then appeared to set a second deadline for Thursday in a Twitter post:

Later on Thursday, Fury said he would be fighting Charr instead:

Fury also briefly retired in August after defeating Dillian Whyte, which didn't last long, so some in the boxing world are likely looking at his artificial deadlines for Joshua as an idle threat.

When Fury ended his incredibly brief retirement, he said it was to face Derek Chisora.

Of course, the odds of the British Boxing Board of Control ever sanctioning two fights for Fury in one night is slim to none. Likewise, Fury taking on both Charr and Chisora in one evening almost assuredly would never happen—Eddie Hearn recently said that Fury's camp made Chisora another offer after preliminary talks broke down, per Donagh Corby of The Mirror.

One potential explanation for Fury creating artificial deadlines in talks with Joshua, keeping Charr and Chisora fights in the running and creating wild scenarios where he undertakes two fights in one night is that he simply isn't interested in a Joshua fight. Another is that he's trying to whip up interest and frenzy for such a matchup, keeping the negotiations in the headlines.

It's hard to imagine a potential Fury vs. Joshua matchup needing much more hype. Fury (32-0-1) and Joshua (24-3) are two of the biggest names in the sport and in the heavyweight division, even if Joshua's back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk—both by decisions—have perhaps stolen a bit of shine from his resume. He's now lost three of his last five fights.

But a fight against Fury would be huge. If he meets all of the arbitrary deadlines being sent his way, that is.